Mortgages

MCI Club restructures market approach in rebrand

Rozi Jones
|
25th June 2020
Melanie Spencer MCI
"It is through technology that brokers and lenders can best shield themselves from fluctuations in the market over the next 18 months."

MCI Club hrebrandedas and relaunched its website, with an increased focus on technology.

Following the recent appointment of Melanie Spencer as head of the Club, MCI says it has restructured its approach to the market, supporting its lender panel with a series of education, communication and promotion initiatives, and providing brokers with ‘agnostic’ technology solutions to help support their businesses through lockdown and beyond.

The Club says its new goal is to combine the service and membership benefits of a mortgage club with an approach to technology that assists all UK brokers, regardless of whether they are a member of the Club or not.

Melanie Spencer commented: “The value of mortgage clubs comes from understanding the needs of its members, and of the lenders on its panel. But we believe they should be doing more – significantly more.

“The lockdown has presented significant challenges to the industry that the majority have weathered well. Nevertheless, we are conscious of what lies ahead for the UK mortgage market and the impact that macroeconomic factors post-lockdown will are likely to have.

“It is through technology that brokers and lenders can best shield themselves from fluctuations in the market over the next 18 months. This includes back-office technology to structure and make the most of a broker’s client bank, tools that qualify and onboard clients as leads, and a free CRM that provides data independence across the intermediary sector.

“Combined with our dedicated team of business development managers and a best-in-breed compliance offering, we provide a new template for mortgage clubs to follow.

“Some may highlight mortgage volumes as key when comparing clubs. We disagree, as volumes are simply the end result. What is more important is providing the service, value and tools to maintain those volumes for both lenders and brokers.”

Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

