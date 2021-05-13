MCI Mortgage Club launches surveying referral partnership

"Members can provide their clients with everything they need when buying or remortgaging a home."

MCI Mortgage Club has added a new surveying referral partnership to its package of services to members.

Members of MCI can now refer their clients to Home Survey Centre who provide a range of surveying services from home buyer reports to full building surveys.

Home Survey Centre charge clients fixed fees for their services and MCI members earn a fixed referral fee. The firm operates across the whole of the UK and all surveyors are RICS accredited.

Melanie Spencer, head of MCI Mortgage Club, said: “This new partnership is an important addition to the services we supply to our members and makes us a truly all-round mortgage club.

“Members can provide their clients with everything they need when buying or remortgaging a home. They have access to a wide range of mortgages, insurance, conveyancing, compliance and now surveying services.

“We look forward to developing our relationship with Home Survey Centre and our members are keen to use its services.”

Joe Miller, managing director of Home Survey Centre, added: “We are excited to be partnering with MCI and working with its members. Surveys are so important for home buyers’ peace of mind and our surveyors have expert knowledge within their local areas.

"They can cover everything from standard homes to shared ownership and Help to Buy. If your client is looking to repay their Help to Buy loan or purchase more equity, our valuations meet the RICS requirements to value the property effectively, inspecting it inside and out.”