Melanie Spencer to replace Phil Whitehouse at MCI Club

Melanie Spencer has been appointed to lead MCI Mortgage Club following Phil Whitehouse’s decision to step down from the role.

Phil will stay on in a consultancy capacity as part of the eKeeper Group, MCI’s parent company.

Melanie has a wealth of experience in the industry having worked closely with both brokers and lenders for more than 12 years throughout her previous roles at Personal Touch Financial Services and Twenty7Tec.

Melanie Spencer said: "It’s an interesting time in the market where mortgage clubs need to be leading the way in technology and helping brokers staying ahead of the curve. MCI has been on the forefront of this by working with eKeeper’s CRM system for the last few years. However, MCI has evolved much further than this and I am particularly excited by the breadth of offering MCI now offers compared to other mortgage clubs.

"For example, the new digital onboarding solutions for brokers (via online system Burrow) and the AML and Credit Check facilities, powered by eKeeper Lite and Experian, have both been launched for brokers to use in the past month.

“We will be launching yet more exciting developments in the near future, including new compliance solutions and improved consumer portals for brokers to manage their customers. In these difficult times dealing with Covid-19, everyone needs to drive efficiencies and provide best in class customer engagement and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Phil Whitehouse added: “I am really proud to have played an instrumental part to set-up MCI. With MCI well established and now part of a bigger technology group, now is the right time to step back. Melanie’s experience and background in technology is ideal to push the club forward and I wish her the best.”