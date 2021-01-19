Metro Bank cuts 90% LTV rates by 0.40%

"Right now there are plenty of borrowers with smaller deposits looking for a mortgage."

Metro Bank has announced rate reductions of 0.4% on its 90% LTV five-year fixed rate mortgages.

Purchase rates are now available at 3.59%, with remortgage rates starting from 3.64%.

Additionally, Metro Bank has partnered with Brilliant Solutions, opening up access to a wider range of mortgage brokers.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “Right now there are plenty of borrowers with smaller deposits looking for a mortgage. Metro Bank is proud to continue to support these customers, as they move to a new home or look to jump on the housing ladder for the first time. We have really exciting plans to improve our specialist mortgages range in 2021 and the new products that you’ll see will be as individual as our customers are.

“We’re thrilled to be working more closely with Brilliant Solutions as they join our intermediaries’ panel. Their professionalism and expertise is reflected by the great level of service they provide for their customers, something which allies well with Metro Bank’s customer-focused approach.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, added: “Metro Bank is a lender with plenty to offer in the market and importantly, one that values intermediaries. The commitment Metro Bank has to this sector and its plans for 2021 and beyond make this a lender that all intermediaries will be even closer to in the years ahead.”