FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Metro Bank enhances buy-to-let criteria in move to specialist lending

Rozi Jones
|
5th November 2020
Metro Bank
"We have plenty more planned over the next 12 months as we embark on our mission to become the UK’s leading specialist mortgage lender"

Metro Bank has announced improvements to its buy-to-let criteria in a bid to become "a more specialist lender".

The bank has reduced its stress test rate on five-year buy-to-let mortgages from 5.5% to 4.5%. In addition, the maximum age for a buy-to-let applicant at the end of their term has been increased from 80 to 85.

The bank's proposition already offers no minimum income requirements, allowing up to four applicants and enabling them to use top slicing from their earned income.

Metro says the new criteria changes mark a "meaningful first step"as [it] embarks on plans to grow into a truly specialist lender over the next 12 months".

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “This is an important first step on our specialist mortgages journey. Our buy-to-let range is now more flexible than ever before with a truly specialist offering that provides the full range of options for borrowers, many of whom are struggling to get a mortgage due to the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. We have plenty more planned over the next 12 months as we embark on our mission to become the UK’s leading specialist mortgage lender, offering products as individual as our customers are.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.