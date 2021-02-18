Metro Bank launches new 85% and 90% LTV products

"The higher LTV market has been very active as of late with many lenders stepping back into the fold."

Metro Bank has expanded its higher LTV residential mortgage range with the introduction of new products at 85% and 90% LTV.

At 90% LTV, the specialist lender has introduced new two and three-year fixed rate mortgages, priced from 3.19%. The maximum loan size has also increased to £675,000 from £540,000.

Metro Bank is also offering a new 85% LTV range with two, three and five-year fixed options available with rates starting from 2.89%. The maximum loan size for these products has been increased to £850,000 from £510,000.

From tomorrow, Metro is also cutting its stress test rate on five-year buy-to-let mortgages, from 4.5% to 4%.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “The higher LTV market has been very active as of late with many lenders stepping back into the fold. Metro Bank is proud to have remained in this market throughout, whilst reducing rates and expanding our product range in recent weeks.

"We’re listening to the needs of both our customers and our intermediary partners, delivering a substantial number of specialist upgrades and continuing to offer a range of products that are as individual as our customers are.”