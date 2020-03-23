Metro Bank passes on full 0.65% Bank Rate cut to SVRs

"This 0.15% reduction will be applied in addition to the 0.5% already announced after the Bank of England’s initial base rate cut"

Metro Bank is reducing its standard variable rate by 0.65% from 1 April 2020, following the Bank of England's two recent cuts to interest rates.

Over the past two weeks, Bank Rate has reduced from 0.75% to 0.1% in response to the economic pressure of the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, Metro Bank's residential SVR will reduce from 4.25% to 3.60% and it's buy-to-let SVR will fall from 4.75% to 4.10%.

A Metro Bank spokesperson said: “Following the Bank of England’s announcement that it has reduced the base rate to 0.1% from 0.25%, Metro Bank will reduce its standard variable rate for mortgages in line with this, effective from 1 April 2020. This 0.15% reduction will be applied in addition to the 0.5% already announced after the Bank of England’s initial base rate cut, resulting in a 0.65% reduction from current rates.

“Products that are linked to the Bank of England base rate have already been reduced. We are currently reviewing our variable interest rate savings products and will update customers in due course.”