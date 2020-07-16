Metro Bank relaunches 85% and 90% LTV products

"As physical valuations have returned – and our market gradually begins to reopen – we wanted to give greater choice to customers who can afford to borrow more"

Metro Bank has reintroduced a range of 85% and 90% LTV residential mortgage products.

The range includes an 85% LTV five-year fix at 2.99% and a 90% LTV five-year fix at 3.29%, both with a £999 product fee.

The products are available for purchase or pound-for-pound remortgage on a maximum property value of £600,000.

A physical valuation will be required and customers who are on or have recently been furloughed will not currently be accepted.

Charles Morley, director of mortgage distribution at Metro Bank, commented: “We’re pleased to reintroduce these higher LTV rates on our five-year fixed rate mortgages.

"As physical valuations have returned – and our market gradually begins to reopen – we wanted to give greater choice to customers who can afford to borrow more, as well as those that are keen to step onto the housing ladder for the first time.”