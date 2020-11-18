Mojo adopts Mortgage Engine's multi-DIP technology

"We believe that harnessing technology like APIs is key to meeting the market challenges over the long-term."

Mojo Mortgages has announced a new partnership with Mortgage Engine to simplify and improve the process for advisers.

By connecting with Mortgage Engine’s API technology, brokers at Mojo will be able to source multi-DIPs from a single client application.

Mortgage Engine is currently integrated with 22% of the UK mortgage lender market and plans to connect more lenders over the coming months.

Cloë Atkinson, managing director, Mortgage Engine said: “Mojo Mortgages is likeminded in its commitment to simplifying the customer experience and we’re delighted to be connecting with them to help enhance their digital capabilities.

“As a fintech, we believe that harnessing technology like APIs is key to meeting the market challenges over the long-term. We’re proud to provide the only fully functioning multi-DIP technology currently available on the mortgage market and partnerships like today’s mark welcome progress in our journey to connecting more of the industry.”

Richard Hayes, chief executive and founder at Mojo Mortgages, added: “We’re on a mission to create a better mortgage experience for everyone and by connecting with Mortgage Engine’s API platform, it marks an exciting step in our commitment to doing just that. Embracing tech is in our DNA and this integration will benefit both our brokers and our customers. Over the past few months, we have seen a huge demand from customers who are looking to move and take advantage of the stamp duty holiday which ends in March, and by working with Mortgage Engine, our advisers will be able to drive further efficiency in the application process to help our customers secure their dream homes.”