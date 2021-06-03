Mojo appoints director of mortgages

"The market appears to be gaining some real momentum with new government-backed schemes, competitive rates amongst lenders and a bustling property market"

Online broker Mojo Mortgages has appointed Cassie Stephenson as its new director of mortgages as the business looks to scale its team to 50 mortgage advisers across the UK over the next 12 months.

Mojo has recorded a 165% rise in year-on-year partner mortgage submissions compared to pre-pandemic levels, with traffic and enquiries to its site also up by 200% compared to the start of 2020.

Cassie joins Mojo following her time at fellow online broker Habito as VP of operations, as well as previous spells at Atom Bank, Tesco Bank and Lloyds.

She said: “I am delighted to be joining the team at Mojo as the business enters its next stage of growth. It’s no secret that the past year has been challenging but the market appears to be gaining some real momentum with new government-backed schemes, competitive rates amongst lenders and a bustling property market, so it’s an exciting time to join the team.

“Mojo already has such strong foundations, systems and amazing people - it’s now time to take what we have and accelerate it to make us the number one brokerage in the UK.

“No-one has really perfected the end-to-end process for customers yet and there is still some important work to do in this area. I also feel open banking hasn’t been utilised as much as it could be, with practices such as paper document requests still in place which feel so outdated. There is more work to do with lenders to allow automated submissions and execution-only experiences and this is one area I’ll be working on closely in the coming months. It’s certainly an exciting space to be in at the moment!”

Richard Hayes, CEO and co-founder of Mojo Mortgages, added: “Cassie’s appointment will play a pivotal role in the future of Mojo as we continue to revolutionise the way consumers access mortgages, advice and information to an industry that still continues to baffle many people.

“We want to help customers to fully understand the process and become more financially confident by empowering them to learn more about mortgages and, of course, find the best deal for them. Not only for those that come to us, but across the wider industry.

“However, we do need more talented individuals to join us. We’re going through a hyper growth phase, so that means we need even more driven, proven mortgage experts to get on board. We have a number of fully remote roles available with further details on our website.”