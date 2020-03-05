Moloney and Morris take on new director roles at OSB

"These changes reinforce our commitment to our key and national accounts and the intermediary market as a whole"

Adrian Moloney and Roger Morris are taking on new Group roles within OneSavings Bank.

Adrian will become group sales director and will be responsible for the field and telephony sales team across all group lending brands.

Roger is taking on the role of group distribution director and will be responsible for all key and national accounts for the group.

Alan Cleary, group managing director at OSB, said: “Congratulations to Adrian Moloney and Roger Morris on their new Group roles within OSB. The new structure allows us to improve efficiencies and use our skillsets to support the group accordingly whilst further strengthening our aspiration of becoming a bigger, better and stronger specialist lender.

"Intermediaries are fundamental to the success of the group and pivotal in providing borrowers with sound advice, helping to ensure there is a strong, healthy mortgage market. These changes reinforce our commitment to our key and national accounts and the intermediary market as a whole and will help to deliver the required level of service and support.”