FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Moloney and Morris take on new director roles at OSB

Adrian will become group sales director and Roger is taking on the role of group distribution director.

Rozi Jones
|
5th March 2020
Adrian Moloney OneSavings Kent Reliance
"These changes reinforce our commitment to our key and national accounts and the intermediary market as a whole"

Adrian Moloney and Roger Morris are taking on new Group roles within OneSavings Bank.

Adrian will become group sales director and will be responsible for the field and telephony sales team across all group lending brands.

Roger is taking on the role of group distribution director and will be responsible for all key and national accounts for the group.

Alan Cleary, group managing director at OSB, said: “Congratulations to Adrian Moloney and Roger Morris on their new Group roles within OSB. The new structure allows us to improve efficiencies and use our skillsets to support the group accordingly whilst further strengthening our aspiration of becoming a bigger, better and stronger specialist lender.

"Intermediaries are fundamental to the success of the group and pivotal in providing borrowers with sound advice, helping to ensure there is a strong, healthy mortgage market. These changes reinforce our commitment to our key and national accounts and the intermediary market as a whole and will help to deliver the required level of service and support.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.