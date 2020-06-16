FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Monmouthshire re-enters 90% LTV market

Last week, a number of lenders temporarily suspended their higher-LTV mortgage products due to high demand.

Rozi Jones
|
16th June 2020
Monmouthshire Building Society
"We want to assist new and existing members the best we possibly can during these challenging times."

Monmouthshire Building Society has launched a new range of 90% LTV fixed rates as a number of lenders continue to withdraw their high-LTV products.

A two-year fixed rate is available at 2.79% and a five-year fix starts from 2.99%.

The products are available for residential purchase, remortgage or rate switch.

The Society has also launched new products at 75% LTV, including a two-year fixed rate at 1.75% and a five-year fix at 1.95%.

All products have no product fee and a maximum loan size of £750,000.

Last week, a number of lenders temporarily suspended their higher-LTV mortgage products due to high demand, including Accord Mortgages, Ipswich Building Society, Clydesdale Bank and Virgin Money.

Coventry for intermediaries later launched a limited tranche of 90% LTV products which closed at end of play yesterday.

Dan Goulding, product development manager at Monmouthshire BS, said: “We want to assist new and existing members the best we possibly can during these challenging times.

“We know from broker feedback that the lockdown has provided people with more time to think about their living arrangements, and we feel this extended range will help first-time buyers and also people who already have a mortgage.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.