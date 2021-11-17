FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Mortgage Brain partners with Scottish Building Society

Scottish Building Society has partnered with Mortgage Brain to launch a new affordability calculator.

Rozi Jones
|
17th November 2021
Stephen Brown Scottish Building Society
"Affordability is always a key consideration in any mortgage case, and we know that intermediaries want to provide their clients with a swift indication of what they may be able to borrow."

The calculator is available on the Scottish Building Society website for intermediaries to use. If the intermediary opts to not input details into the expenditure fields in the calculator, then the lender will automatically assess the case based on data from the Office for National Statistics. This can provide a significant time-saving for advisers if they do not yet have all of the expenditure information for their client, yet want to provide an idea of how much they may be able to borrow.

Results from the affordability calculator are provided in under two minutes on average, allowing advisers to deliver a swift response to clients.

Alongside the affordability calculator collaboration, Scottish Building Society is now present on Affordability Brain, Mortgage Brain’s affordability-based sourcing solution, and Criteria Brain, which allows intermediaries to source products for their clients based on the criteria of their case.

Stephen Brown, head of intermediaries at Scottish Building Society, said: “We are delighted with the results of our collaboration with Mortgage Brain on this project. Affordability is always a key consideration in any mortgage case, and we know that intermediaries want to provide their clients with a swift indication of what they may be able to borrow. Our new affordability calculator makes it easier for them to do just that.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “As experts in mortgage technology, we are always keen to work with colleagues in the industry on developing the tools and processes that can make a tangible difference to the productivity and workloads of intermediaries, and ensure that the placing of cases is much smoother and straightforward.”

More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.