Mortgage Brain's Affordability Hub passes 30 lender milestone

Affordability Hub, Mortgage Brain's affordability-based sourcing system, now has 32 lenders live on the platform.

The sourcing solution has recently passed the 30-lender milestone and welcomed Leeds Building Society onto the platform.

Affordability Hub allows advisers to bring together information on the property, income, expenditure and debt of the client through a single, standardised form and then run it through the affordability calculators of participating lenders, with results delivered in less than a minute.

Affordability Hub is available to the whole market and is complimentary to fully registered users of Criteria Hub, Mortgage Brain’s criteria-based sourcing system, as part of their existing licence.

Martese Carton, head of intermediary distribution at Leeds Building Society, said: “Our focus on technology continues to support strong relationships with our intermediary partners.

“Affordability Hub transforms sourcing, aiding the broker at one of the most critical points of the advice process, making it easier and quicker to get to the decision point and we’re delighted to be a part of this time-saving initiative.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director at Mortgage Brain, added: “We are delighted to welcome Leeds Building Society on board. The feedback we have received from advisers about Affordability Hub has been fantastic; there’s no doubting that it is making a huge difference to their workloads, allowing them to quickly establish just how much their client will be able to borrow from lenders across the market. It’s encouraging that more and more lenders are recognising the value of this sourcing option, enabling us to exceed the 30-lender milestone so quickly.”