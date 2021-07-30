Mortgage broker revenue down 4.2% as PII costs disproportionately impact small firms: FCA

"PII costs are now equivalent to 5% of revenue for the smallest businesses and 3.1% for those with revenues between one hundred and five hundred thousand pounds a year."

Compared to 2019, reported revenue from mortgage broking fell by 4.2% to £1.22 billion, according to the latest data from the FCA.

Reported revenue earned from retail investment intermediation fell by 1% to £4.4 billion over the same period.

The data also shows that the share of retail investment revenue accounted for by commission continues to fall – down from 16% in 2019 to 14% in 2020. For mortgage broking, commission remains the primary source of revenue, accounting for 78%, up from 77% in 2019.

The reported number of retail investment adviser posts across all firms fell slightly to 36,377 from 36,401 in 2019. Posts at financial adviser firms accounted for 76% of these. Within these, firms with over 50 advisers accounted for 49% of all adviser posts in 2020, up from 47% in 2019.

For firms providing retail investment advice, those providing independent advice accounted for 61% of revenue earned from adviser charges (up from 59% in 2019) and those providing restricted advice accounted for 39%. The share of revenue from adviser charges accounted for by ongoing advice services increased to 74% from 70% in 2019 and the share accounted for by initial/one-off advice services fell to 26%. This continues a trend seen in recent years.

Steven Cameron, pensions director at Aegon, said: “PII costs have been an issue for some time with advisers regularly reporting that they have become prohibitive. Today’s data highlights that this is particularly the case for smaller advice firms. PII costs are now equivalent to 5% of revenue for the smallest businesses and 3.1% for those with revenues between one hundred and five hundred thousand pounds a year. Both of these figures are up on the same time last year, while they have remained steady for larger firms.

“This highlights just how important it is for continued focus on stamping out isolated bad practices which often lead to far wider hikes in PII. Today’s FCA’s consultation on a new approach to decision making has the potential to speed up FCA interventions, avoiding the vast majority of highly professional firms suffering. Smarter use of data and market intelligence by the FCA will also help. In many instances this will be a far more direct solution than relying on the principles of a new Consumer Duty.

“Perhaps the best news in these figures is that the total number of advised clients grew last year to 3.54m up on 3.34m in 2019. This is despite the fact that the pandemic made it difficult to meet and advisers new business efforts had to be rethought. This is a great endorsement of both the industry and the value of financial advice which will have helped many navigate what turned out to be a very turbulent year.”