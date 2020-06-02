FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mortgage Broker Tools appoints new CEO

Lewis Lenssen will continue his role on the board.

Rozi Jones
|
2nd June 2020
Tanya Toumadj MBT
"My role at Mortgage Broker Tools is to grow and scale MBT Affordability, develop new business opportunities, and ultimately to continue to bring innovation to the mortgage market"

Mortgage Broker Tools has appointed Tanya Toumadj as its new CEO.

Tanya joins from global management consulting firm, Bain & Company, where she worked on strategy development for multinational corporations. She also has prior experience in financial services, including retail banking, insurance and lending.

Lewis Lenssen remains a key part of Mortgage Broker Tools and will continue his role on the board.

Tanya Toumadj said: “Affordability is a crucial consideration for brokers in providing their clients with best advice, but research can be laborious. MBT Affordability is a great platform that empowers advisers to carry out more comprehensive research, more quickly, and this is especially important in the current environment as lenders frequently change their criteria in response to the latest Covid-19 developments.

“Feedback from brokers tells us that MBT Affordability influences their choice of lender and better enables them to recommend the most appropriate product.

“My role at Mortgage Broker Tools is to grow and scale MBT Affordability, develop new business opportunities, and ultimately to continue to bring innovation to the mortgage market, with technology that improves the search and application process, enabling brokers to be more efficient and help more customers. I can’t wait to get started and work with partners throughout the industry to make this happen.”

