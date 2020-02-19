Mortgage Broker Tools secures funding to drive new development

"We will also be focusing on enhancing the way that intermediaries handle early customer engagement, with a suite of advance mortgage eligibility tools."

Mortgage Broker Tools has secured new funding to build the next phase of its mortgage research software.

Since its launch in April 2019, the firm's platform, MBT Affordability, has processed more than 35,000 cases and completed 2.7 million lender calculations.

Mortgage Broker Tools now wants to develop more mortgage eligibility software.

Lewis Lenssen, managing director at Mortgage Broker Tools, said: “At Mortgage Broker Tools, our plans are to grow our customer base by focusing on strategic partnerships with forward-thinking networks, clubs and real estate groups.

“We will be announcing some important integrations with leading providers of mortgage software in the coming months and, in addition to building the next generation of mortgage research software, we will also be focusing on enhancing the way that intermediaries handle early customer engagement, with a suite of advance mortgage eligibility tools.

“As well as developing tools for brokers, we will continue to work closely with our mortgage lending partners to provide them with insights into the mortgage market and an additional channel for them to engage with intermediaries.