Mortgages

Mortgage completions see December bounce: UK Finance

Rozi Jones
|
18th February 2020
House money pound price growth
"If the market is to continue its positive trajectory, however, more measures need to be put in place to stimulate growth."

Mortgage completions saw annual increases across all sectors in December, according to the latest figures from UK Finance.

The data shows that there were 29,490 new first-time buyer mortgages completed in December 2019, 0.3% more than in the same month in 2018, while homemover mortgage completions rose 3.2%.

There were 16,820 new remortgages with additional borrowing in December 2019, 5.9% more than in the same month in 2018. For these remortgages, the average additional amount borrowed in December was £50,702. There were 16,490 new remortgages with no additional borrowing in December, 0.5% fewer than in December 2018.

Buy-to-let purchase completions rose 3.6% to 5,700 and buy-to-let remortgages saw an annual rise of 2.3%.

David Copland, director of mortgage services at TMA, commented: “Today’s figures highlight the continued buoyancy of the UK’s mortgage market. If the market is to continue its positive trajectory, however, more measures need to be put in place to stimulate growth. And as yet, there has been no indication from the government on what these measures could look like.

“Potential initiatives could include the removal of stamp duty for downsizers or launching a replacement scheme for Help-to-Buy. Taking the focus away from private landlords would also be welcomed, particularly since this group has felt the brunt of tax and regulatory changes over recent years. All eyes will be on the upcoming Budget to see what the government lays out for the mortgage and housing markets over the next 12 months – and importantly, whether Boris’ regime will actually deliver on its promises.”

