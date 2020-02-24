FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mortgage Intelligence adds Newcastle to panel

Rozi Jones
|
24th February 2020
John Truswell
"We’re able to offer brokers a personable service which has been responsively designed, based on broker feedback."

Mortgage Intelligence has added Newcastle Intermediaries to its lender panel.

All mortgage club members will now have access to Newcastle's range, including 95% LTV residential mortgages, buy-to-let products, and an interest-only proposition available up to 75% LTV.

John Truswell, head of intermediary mortgages at Newcastle Building Society, said: “We’re delighted to be a part of Mortgage Intelligence’s lending panel. We’re able to offer brokers a personable service which has been responsively designed, based on broker feedback.

“Similarly, our bespoke underwriting demonstrates our commitment to helping brokers manage a variety of customer needs, whether straight forward or more niche.”

Sally Laker, managing director of Mortgage Intelligence, added: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Newcastle Intermediaries.”

“Newcastle Intermediaries’ flexible criteria and common-sense underwriting approach allows them to consider cases that are more complex and difficult to place on the high street. We’re excited to offer our advisers their services to help with even more cases.”

