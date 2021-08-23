Mortgage Magic launches new broker app

"Introducing this app gives our subscribers yet another enhancement to help simplify the mortgage application process, while at the same time building communication capabilities with customers"

Mortgage Magic has launched an app which provides a private portal between Mortgage Magic’s broker subscribers and their mortgage customers.

Available on Apple and Android powered phones and tablets, the app works as a two way 24/7 communication facility, providing immediate case updates as well as enabling customers to complete online applications and upload supporting documentation at any time.

By introducing the free app to customers, subscribing brokers will be able to encourage greater post mortgage two way communication as well as use it as a vehicle to keep customers up to date with new developments or remind them about insurance renewals and when discounted and fixed rates are due to end.

Tanjir Sugar, CEO at Mortgage Magic, commented: “Introducing this app gives our subscribers yet another enhancement to help simplify the mortgage application process, while at the same time building communication capabilities with customers during and, just as importantly, after the initial mortgage service transaction has been completed.

“Our proposition continues to evolve, and the new app is just one more example of our ability to tailor our technology to meet the needs of today’s intermediary market. There are a lot more enhancements to come from Mortgage Magic this year.”