Mortgage market return provides opportunity for brokers to reassess: L&G

"The need for intermediaries will not go away, so this is the time to stop and think about what you’re doing. Reassess how you do things, question why you do it."

Now the market is coming back, brokers need to take stock and reassess how they run their businesses, according to Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at L&G Mortgage Club.

In an interview recorded as part of the Accord Growth Series, Danny says he believes the outcome of the pandemic looks ‘bright’ and that being forced to change the way we work has given many of us the chance to improve, utilising more technology, travelling less and being more effective in our approach to daily tasks.

Talking on the podcast, Danny acknowledges that the last few months will have seen many households also change their priorities. Families will want to move having outgrown their house and with growing concerns around finance and health, the climate provides the ideal opportunity for brokers to check in with clients, forge relationships and discuss mortgage and protection requirements.

Danny added: “Consumers are still out there and they need help. The need for intermediaries will not go away, so this is the time to stop and think about what you’re doing. Reassess how you do things, question why you do it. Writing short-term goals and staying positive will help.”

Iain Cunningham, corporate account manager at Accord Mortgages, commented: “It was a real pleasure to catch up with Danny and find out how he and his colleagues have adapted over the last few months. L&G has been incredibly proactive in communicating with their members, making sure they have access to the latest information and offering peer support.

“Technology has been a huge enabler for all of us and, as Danny points out, we need to make sure we embrace it further and maintain some of the practices to help keep us more productive and focus on the things that matter. Finding the right tools for your business is fundamental and it’s something we’ve created a lot of content on within the Growth Series guides and blogs to help brokers make informed decisions which will have the biggest impact on their bottom line.”