Mortgage Miles launches to support the NHS

Financial Reporter has launched a new industry campaign - Mortgage Miles for the NHS - to raise money for NHS Charities Together during the Covid-19 crisis.

The goal of Mortgage Miles for the NHS is to collectively run, walk or cycle at least a mile a day for everyone who has been affected by Covid-19.

At the same time, the campaign is encouraging participants to ask their friends, family and colleagues to donate to NHS Charities Together, which has launched an urgent Covid-19 appeal to help staff and volunteers look after patients, whilst protecting the well-being of people working in the NHS.

The campaign is open to everyone working in the mortgage industry, as well as their friends and family. To get involved, simply visit www.financialreporter.co.uk/mortgage-miles to complete the form and receive instructions on how you can play your part. Donations can be made at the JustGiving page www.justgiving.com/fundraising/NHSmile.

Everyone is encouraged to share their efforts to support Mortgage Miles for the NHS on social media by using #MortgageMiles.

James Lucas, director of Barcadia Media, said: “Most people in the mortgage industry are isolating at home and going for their one hour of exercise a day. So, we had an idea to use this collective exercise to show our solidarity for the heroes in the NHS and help raise money for their appeal.

“Our plan is simple – to collectively run, walk or cycle at least one mile for every single person who has been affected by Covid-19, and to try to raise £1 for every mile we cover. We’re asking our friends, family and colleagues to donate to NHS Charities Together, so that we can all play our small part in making a massive difference.”

Alex Hammond, managing director at Also Communications, added: “NHS Charities Together is asking for donations to help fund well-being packs, including essentials like food and overnight kit, for staff and volunteers on wards, as well as the cost of travel, parking and accommodation for NHS staff and volunteers. The appeal will also support isolated patients by providing devices for them to communicate with friends and family while they are in hospital and provide longer term mental health support to NHS staff, volunteers, patients and their families.

“By all getting behind the Mortgage Miles for the NHS campaign we can use our daily exercise, not just to improve our own health, but also the wellbeing of those NHS heroes on the frontline, and those patients in hospital who are battling to beat Coronavirus.”