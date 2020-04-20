FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mortgage product numbers and ESIS volumes begin to stabilise

Last week there were 7,425 products available, a reduction of just 52 from the previous week.

Rozi Jones
|
20th April 2020
scales balance diversity equality
"The figures from last week are encouraging and after taking into account any Easter effect we could be at, or close to, the end of the dramatic week on week reductions."

Mortgage Brain has seen product numbers stabilise and a smaller reduction in the number of ESIS produced from its mortgage sourcing systems.

When compared to pre-pandemic levels, the number of mortgage products is 7,249 (49.4%) lower than the nine week average to 16th March.

However, following substantial falls for the previous three weeks, last week saw mortgage product numbers stabilise. Last week there were 7,425 products available, a reduction of just 52 (<0.1%) from the previous week. Additionally, Mortgage Brain says it is seeing the first signs of lenders coming back to the market and increasing LTVs.

Last week also saw a further reduction of 6.9% in the number of ESIS produced from Mortgage Brain’s mortgage sourcing systems when compared to the previous week. However, the rate of reduction has continued to shrink for the fourth week in a row which suggests that the low point is being reached.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO at Mortgage Brain, said: “The figures from last week are encouraging and after taking into account any Easter effect we could be at, or close to, the end of the dramatic week on week reductions.

"With the first signs of lenders coming back into the market and/or increasing LTVs this may be looked back on as the turning point, but only time will tell.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.