FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Mortgage product numbers rebound from pandemic lows

The number of available mortgage products is 10.5% higher than its lowest point five weeks ago.

Rozi Jones
|
21st May 2020
Build grow hire team build block
"The announcement by the government to recommence valuations and let estate agents reopen started to take effect in the second half of last week."

Mortgage Brain has seen both ESIS and product numbers reach their highest levels since the low points seen five weeks ago.

ESIS produced from Mortgage Brain’s mortgage sourcing systems have increased for three weeks in a row and are now 17.9% higher than their lowest point in the week ending 19th April. Last week saw an increase of 4.8% compared to the previous week. However, when compared to the average over the nine weeks to 15th March, the number of ESIS produced remains down by 37.4%.

The number of available mortgage products now stands at 8,203 which is 10.5% higher than its lowest point five weeks ago and 2.6% higher than last week. When compared to pre-pandemic levels, the number of mortgage products is 6,471 (44.1%) lower than the nine week average to 16th March.

Mark Lofthouse, CEO of Mortgage Brain, said: “The announcement by the government to recommence valuations and let estate agents reopen started to take effect in the second half of last week. At this stage it is difficult to tell if the increase in ESIS volumes is the start of the road to recovery or intermediaries progressing pre-pandemic cases. The increase is positive and importantly there has also been a noticeable increase in the home mover/purchase ESIS produced.

“The return by lenders to higher LTV mortgages is slowly increasing the number of products available and while it may be some time before we return to anything approaching previous levels, the changing circumstances of many people makes independent advice even more important.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.