Mortgages

Mortgage Sleep Out returns for 2020

In 2018, more than 500 people in the mortgage industry raised over £110,000 for End Youth Homelessness.

Rozi Jones
|
20th February 2020
Mortgage Sleep Out 2020
"I’m so excited that Mortgage Sleep Out is returning in 2020 and promises to be even bigger and better."

Mortgage Sleep Out has announced that it will return in 2020, with the goal of involving more people and raising more money than the inaugural event in 2018.

In November 2018, more than 500 people in the mortgage industry raised over £110,000 for End Youth Homelessness (EYH) by sleeping out across the UK.

With 25 events spread across 20 different UK regions and 40 different companies taking part, #mortgagesleepout made it into the top 10 UK Twitter trends with 1.5 million impressions on 30 November – the day that most sleep out events took place.

The ambition for this year is even greater and more details about the 2020 Mortgage Sleep Out will be announced on 20 March, along with information about some of the projects that benefitted from the funds raised in 2018.

Nick Connolly, managing director at End Youth Homelessness said: “I’m so excited that Mortgage Sleep Out is returning in 2020 and promises to be even bigger and better. The 2018 event raised a phenomenal amount of money that was put to good use to help homeless young people across the country. Just imagine what we can achieve this year.”

Rob Jupp, CEO of Brightstar, commented: “Everyone who took part in Mortgage Sleep Out in 2018 made a tangible difference to the lives of young people who are struggling to find their feet. This year we want to get more people involved so that we can help more people. Watch this space for more details of the 2020 Mortgage Sleep Out, which will be released on 20 March. As an industry, it is in our power to make this a very significant event and raise a lot of money for those less fortunate than ourselves.”

You can register your interest to take part in Mortgage Sleep Out 2020 at www.mortgagesleepout.com.

