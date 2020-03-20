Mortgage tech alliance forms to help brokers work remotely

"We’ve decided, as we should all do in a time of crisis, to work together and offer complimentary tech support where we can."

Uinsure has joined forces with eKeeper Group, 360 Dotnet, Twenty7Tec and Iress to support intermediary firms struggling with remote working and promoting their online presence.

The alliance offers support across all digital platforms that are used to keep connected with clients, such as transitioning to video calling software, hosting webinars, launching email campaigns, or becoming more active on social media.

Alongside social media, the group can also offer assistance with Microsoft Teams, Zoom, GoToMeeting, CampaignMonitor, and MailChimp.

Intermediaries can visit www.fs-tech.co.uk for more information and to book a free session.

David Smith, chief innovation officer at Uinsure, said: “We’ve decided, as we should all do in a time of crisis, to work together and offer complimentary tech support where we can.

"It’s really important that when we are in the midst of issues with a global impact, we all pull together for the common good, ensuring that we can continue to operate and run our business’s with minimal disruption, while looking after our health and everyone else's as a priority. Ourselves and our partners are expertly placed to offer support to those who need it, ensuring your online presence and digital interaction is up to speed and on top form.

Together we will get through this, continuing to engage and serve our customers remotely utilising all the tools currently on offer, many free. As tech businesses, we are offering not just free training on our own digital products, but others too, that are vital in continuing your business.”

David Bennet, commercial director at eKeeper Group, added: “Those in the intermediary technology sector have a duty to support brokers during these difficult and uncertain times. Technology has always been there to enable brokers to continue their day to day activities and support their client bank, but now more than ever. By actively supporting brokers on all technology to operate remotely, we make sure they can evolve to meet the demands and challenges for the industry today and the future.”