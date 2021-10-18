MPowered Mortgages joins Abacus Funding's lender panel

"I am confident this will be a fruitful partnership for both MPowered and ourselves, and that our brokers and customers will see a real benefit from having access to their full product range."

Buy-to-let lender MPowered Mortgages is now available to Abacus Funding’s brokers through its lender panel.

MPowered's range offers two and five-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV and allows one satisfied CCJ up to £250 in the last three years and ignores defaults over two years. It accepts HMOs up to six bedrooms and local authority flats up to 70% LTV.

Abacus Funding advisers will also benefit from MPowered's in-house platform which offers a simple document upload and a streamlined application process for brokers.

Emma Hollingworth, distribution director at MPowered Mortgages, said: “We’re delighted to be launching with Abacus Funding today, and look forward to supporting their members. We want to ensure that advisers have access to the best mortgage lending for their customers. We believe combining a competitive product range with an innovative tech offering to Abacus Funding will help achieve this.”

Joanne Hutley, operations director at Abacus Funding, commented: “MPowered Mortgages have combined a competitive product offering in the buy-to-let space, with a superior adviser and end-customer experience. It is for this reason that I am excited to announce our partnership with MPowered Mortgages today. I am confident this will be a fruitful partnership for both MPowered and ourselves, and that our brokers and customers will see a real benefit from having access to their full product range.”