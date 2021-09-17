FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide cuts first-time buyer rates by up to 17bps

Rozi Jones
|
17th September 2021
Natiownide
"By improving the competitiveness of our two and three-year fixed rate products, we are aiming to support those mortgage customers with smaller deposits who are looking for payment security."

Nationwide Building Society has reduced two and three-year fixed rates between 75% and 95% LTV by up to 0.17%.

A two-year fixed rate at 85% LTV has reduced by 17bps with a £1,499 fee.

At 90% LTV, a three-year fix has reduced to 2.02% with a £999 fee and a 95% LTV two-year fix has been cut to 2.94% with a £1,499 fee.

For new customers moving home, a three-year fixed rate at 90% LTV has reduced by 0.10% to 1.94%, with a £999 fee and a two-year fix at 95% LTV is now available at 2.89%, with a £1,499 fee.

For the Society’s existing members moving home, Nationwide is reducing rates by up to 0.11% on selected two and three-year fixed products between 75% and 95% LTV.

Nationwide is also reducing selected further advance, family deposit mortgage and switcher rates by up to 0.11%.

Nationwide’s first-time buyer mortgages come with £500 cashback, while those looking to remortgage to the Society can choose between £500 cashback or free standard legal fees.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “By improving the competitiveness of our two and three-year fixed rate products, we are aiming to support those mortgage customers with smaller deposits who are looking for payment security.”

