Nationwide cuts mortgage rates by up to 0.35%

"Many borrowers continue to like the security of fixing their mortgage repayments, especially in time of economic uncertainty."

Nationwide is reducing selected fixed rate remortgage products by up to 0.35%.

Available from tomorrow, two-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV will be available from 1.54% with a £999 fee.

Three and five-year fixed rates now start from 1.79% up to 80% LTV and 1.94% up to 85% LTV, both with a £999 fee.

Additionally, Nationwide is launching a new two-year tracker for remortgages, available at 1.29% up to 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee for loans above £300,000.

Two-year tracker rates up to 90% LTV are increasing by 0.10% to 1.99% with a £999 fee, available for first-time buyers and house purchase.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “The mortgage market remains really competitive and many borrowers continue to like the security of fixing their mortgage repayments, especially in time of economic uncertainty. These reductions demonstrate our commitment to offering competitive rates across the range of LTVs supporting borrowers no matter how much deposit they have.”