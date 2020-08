Nationwide increases high-LTV rates by 50bps

Nationwide has increased selected two, five and 10-year fixed rates at 85% and 90% LTV by up to 0.50%.

For first-time buyers and house purchase, all of the following rates have increased by 50bps.

Two-year fixed rates at 85% LTV now start at 2.74% with a £999 fee or 2.99% fee-free. Five-year fixes have risen to 2.94% with a £999 fee or 3.19% fee-free, while 10-year fixes are now available at 3.29% with a fee or 3.39% with no fee.

Two-year trackers at 85% LTV have also risen by 50bps to 2.84% with a £999 fee or 3.09% fee-free.

90% LTV rates have increased by between 0.45% and 0.50%. Two and five-year fixed rates now start from 3.24% with a £999 fee or 3.49% fee-free. Two-year tracker rates have increased to 3.34% with a fee or 3.59% fee-free.

Nationwide has also increased a number of 85% LTV remortgage rates by 0.50%. Two-year fixed rates have risen to 2.64% with a £999 fee or 2.94% fee-free. Five-year fixes now start from 2.94% with a fee or 3.19% fee-free, while 10-year fixes have increased to 3.29% with a fee or 3.39% fee-free. Two-year trackers have also risen by 50bps to 2.74% with a £999 fee or 3.04% fee-free.