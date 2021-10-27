Nationwide increases lower-LTV fixed rates as swap rates rise

"As swap rates continue to rise we have seen fixed rates start to trend back upwards and these new rates follow similar changes made across the mortgage market over recent weeks."

Nationwide has increased selected two, three and five-year fixed rate products at 60% and 75% LTV by up to 0.07%.

At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has increased by 5bps to 0.99% with a £1,499 fee and a three-year fix has risen to 1.04% with a £999 fee.

A five-year fixed rate at 75% LTV has risen by 0.05% to 1.19% with a £1,499 fee.

For the Society’s existing members moving home rates on selected mortgages between 60% and 75% LTV will increase by 0.05%, while rates at these LTVs for those looking to switch to a new product or borrow more through a further advance will increase by up to 0.07%.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “We regularly review the rates we offer across our mortgage range. As swap rates continue to rise we have seen fixed rates start to trend back upwards and these new rates follow similar changes made across the mortgage market over recent weeks.”