Nationwide increases product transfer rates by 0.20%

Nationwide has increased selected switcher product rates by up to 0.20%.

Two-year fixed rate switcher products have increased by 0.15% to 1.29% up to 60% LTV with a £999 fee. Between 60-75% LTV, rates have increased by 10bps to 1.89% and between 80-85% LTV rates have risen by 0.15% to 1.69%. 85-90% LTV rates have seen a smaller increase of 0.05%.

Three-year fixed rates have increased by 0.05% to 1.44% up to 60% LTV and by 0.10% to 2.24% up to 90% LTV.

The largest increase is to Nationwide's two-year tracker rates up to 60% LTV which have increased by 0.20% to 1.29% with a £999 fee and 1.69% fee-free.

Between 60-85% LTV, selected rates will rise by 0.10% and between 85-90% LTV rates have increased by 0.05%.

Nationwide is also increasing rates for existing members moving home at 60% LTV by up to 0.15%.