Nationwide joins Mortgage Brain’s Lendex

Mortgage Brain has announced that Nationwide Building Society is now available on Lendex, its new multi-lender application and submission gateway.

Intermediaries can now request a Decision in Principle and submit full applications with Nationwide through the Lendex system. Nationwide joins Coventry Building Society, NatWest and Platform who are already live on Lendex, with further lenders set to be confirmed in the near future.

Lendex is free to advisers and enables them to request a DIP or submit a full mortgage application directly through to lenders’ back office systems. It is available to advisers standalone and will be integrated with Mortgage Brain’s sourcing and point of sales systems in the near future.

Ian Andrew, Nationwide’s director of intermediary relationships, commented: “Technological advances in all sectors increase people’s expectations of what they want from a business and it is important we continue to work with companies who are developing innovative solutions. Brokers play a key role in the lending the Society does, so we are delighted to be part of the Mortgage Brain’s Lendex proposition, which should create further efficiency in the broker sales process.”

Neil Wyatt, sales and marketing director of Mortgage Brain, added: “We’re delighted that Nationwide has joined the Lendex revolution. There is real noise across the industry about the capabilities that Lendex brings for both the lender and adviser communities, and this is only amplified when such a significant market player jumps on board. We are looking forward to seeing the difference Lendex makes to the mortgage process and the real and tangible benefits it brings.”