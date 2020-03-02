FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide mulls Sainsbury's loan book purchase

Sainsbury's Bank announced that it would no longer be accepting new mortgage applications in September 2019.

Rozi Jones
|
2nd March 2020
Sainsbury
"We can confirm we are in discussions with Sainsbury’s Bank regarding the purchase of the mortgage book."

Nationwide is considering the purchase of Sainsbury's Bank's mortgage book.

In September 2019, Sainsbury's Bank announced that it would no longer be accepting new mortgage applications.

The lender completed £1.1bn in mortgage lending in 2018 and has a loan book totalling £1.9bn.

Lloyds Banking Group is also rumoured to be considering the loan book acquisition, after purchasing Tesco Bank's residential mortgage portfolio for £3.8bn in September 2019.

A spokesperson for Nationwide said: “We can confirm we are in discussions with Sainsbury’s Bank regarding the purchase of the mortgage book.

“At the moment, this may or may not lead to a deal in the future. It’s too early to comment further on that.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.