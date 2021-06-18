Nationwide reduces buy-to-let and high-LTV residential rates

"The mortgage market remains highly competitive, which is why we are reducing our rates again"

Nationwide has reduced selected two and five-year fixed rates across its residential range by up to 0.16%.

Additionally The Mortgage Works, Nationwide's buy-to-let arm, is reducing selected five-year fixed rate buy-to-let remortgage rates by up to 0.30%.

On Nationwide's residential range, first-time buyer products have seen reductions of up to 0.15%. Higlights include a two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV, reduced by 0.15% to 2.89%, and a five-year fix at 95% LTV reduced by 0.10% to 3.79%, both with a £999 fee.

For new customers moving home, Nationwide has reduced rates by up to 0.15%. The largest reduction is to a fee-free five-year fixed rate at 85% LTV, reduced to 2.79%. A two-year fixed rate at 90% LTV and a five-year fix at 95% LTV have both been lowered by 10bps to 2.84% and 3.79% respectively.

Remortgage rates have been cut by 0.16% on selected products up to 85% LTV. The latgest reduction is to a two-year fix at 60% LTV with no fee, which is now available at 1.28%.

For the Society’s existing members moving home, Nationwide is reducing rates by up to 0.11% on selected two and five-year products up to 95% LTV.

Nationwide is also reducing selected further advance, family deposit mortgage and switcher rates by up to 0.11%.

Across its buy-to-let product range, The Mortgage Works is launching new products for purchase and remortgage, with rates starting from 1.69% for a two-year fix at 65% LTV.

Additionally, five-year fixed rate remortgage products have been reduced by up to 0.30%, starting at 1.69% up to 65% LTV and 1.94% at 75% LTV, both with a £1,995 fee.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “The mortgage market remains highly competitive, which is why we are reducing our rates again to ensure that we can continue to remain one of the best lenders in the market for rate as well as service. Whether someone is buying a new home or remortgaging their existing property we have a range of competitive mortgages on offer, including sub-1% rates.”

Daniel Clinton, head of The Mortgage Works, commented: “As one of the biggest buy-to-let lenders in the UK, we always seek to offer landlords a wide range of options. Our new products will give more choice to landlords looking to purchase a new property or remortgage to the Society. At the same time, we are reducing other products in the range to ensure we maintain our competitive position in the market."