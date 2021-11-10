FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Nationwide reintroduces tracker mortgages from 0.79%

Rozi Jones
|
10th November 2021
"We always look to offer a selection of options for borrowers, which is why we are pleased to be able to reintroduce trackers to our range."

From tomorrow, Nationwide will be relaunching its range of two-year tracker mortgages, priced 0.40% below the equivalent two-year fixed rates.

For new customers moving home, rates start from 0.79% at 60% LTV, 0.84% at 75% LTV, and 1.29% at 90% LTV, all with a £1,499 fee.

For first-time buyers, rates are available at 0.89% up to 60% LTV, 0.99% at 75% LTV, and 1.36% at 90% LTV, with a £1,499 fee.

Remortgages rates start at 0.89% up to 60% LTV with a £1,499 fee, 1.04% at 75% LTV with a £999 fee, and 1.16% at 85% LTV with a £999 fee.

The Society is also reintroducing tracker mortgages for existing customer moving home, additional borrowing, switcher and shared equity with rates starting from 0.79%.

Nationwide’s first-time buyer mortgages also come with £500 cashback, while those looking to remortgage to the Society can choose between £500 cashback or free standard legal fees.

Henry Jordan, Nationwide’s director of mortgages, said: “We always look to offer a selection of options for borrowers, which is why we are pleased to be able to reintroduce trackers to our range. By pricing our trackers 0.40% below equivalent fixed rates we can ensure they are not only competitive at the current time, but that they remain competitive should Bank Rate increase in the near future.”

