Mortgages

NatWest launches additional borrowing for product transfers

Borrowers will be able to apply for further funds of between £10,000 and £500,000.

Rozi Jones
|
27th May 2020
NatWest

NatWest has added additional borrowing to its product transfer process.

From today, borrowers will be able to switch their existing mortgage and apply for further funds of between £10,000 and £500,000.

Rates for additional borrowing will be the same as NatWest's existing product transfer rates.

NatWest will use house price index valuations for loans under 60% LTV and under £350,000. Outside of these, it will instruct a variety of valuation tools to get an up to date valuation.

NatWest says this has been the main area brokers have asked it to address since its launch into product transfers in December 2017. NatWest will offer brokers its normal new business procuration fees at a minimum of £250.

Graham Felstead, head of intermediary mortgages at NatWest, said: “I’m delighted we are adding additional borrowing to our product transfer process and believe this further demonstrates our commitment to the market.

"We are constantly reviewing our proposition and product offering, as well as listening to broker feedback to ensure our approach best suits brokers and their customers.”

