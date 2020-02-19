NatWest allows flood victims to defer mortgage payments

"We are helping customers and business owners affected by the recent flooding by providing additional credit or access to finance where needed"

NatWest is introducing measures to help support personal and business customers who have been affected by the serious flooding across England and Wales.

For personal customers, NatWest is allowing mortgage and loan repayment deferrals for up to three months.

Customers can close fixed savings accounts to access cash with no early closure charge and can request an increased cash withdrawal limit of up to £500.

Customers can also apply for an increased temporary credit card limit and will get refunds on credit card cash advance fees.

NatWest says insurance teams have deployed field personnel in branded vehicles to the flooded areas to give immediate advice and have made contact with vulnerable customers.

Business customers can request loan repayment holidays, interest rate reductions, overdraft facilities, temporary emergency loans with no fees, working capital support, and help with financing strategies.

Customers with deposit balances in notice or fixed term products will have immediate access to cash before 31st March, with no penalty for immediate access, and credit interest will accrue to the date of balance withdrawal.

Alison Rose, CEO of NatWest Bank, said: “We are helping customers and business owners affected by the recent flooding by providing additional credit or access to finance where needed, so they can concentrate on getting their homes or businesses back to normal. We would urge affected customers to get in touch with us, either by phone or in a branch, to discuss how we can help.”