Mortgages

NatWest change broker process for self-employed borrowers

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
4th August 2020
NatWest

NatWest Intermediary Solutions has today announced it is changing the way it deals with self-employed borrowers' applications and their circumstances as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Brokers are being asked to now contact their BDM prior to submitting a self-employed case to discuss the individual application, which the lender says will help ensure brokers and their customers have a straightforward application process.

NatWest Intermediary Solutions said:

"We are working hard to make sure we understand our customers circumstances given the impacts of Covid-19. In this context we are putting in place some additional support for brokers to help us underwrite self-employed customers."

 

