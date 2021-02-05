NatWest cuts first-time buyer, green mortgage and residential rates by up to 0.21%

NatWest Intermediary Solutions has reduced rates across a wide variety of LTV bandings and mortgage types, including purchase, remortgage, first-time buyers and green mortgages.

Purchase rates have reduced by up to 21bps and 16bps across selected two and five-year fixed rate deals respectively.

Highlights include a two-year fix at 85% LTV, which is now available from 2.63% with a £995 product fee or 2.93% fee-free. At 90% LTV, two-year fixed rates have reduced by 20bps to 3.24% with a £995 fee and by 21bps to 3.48% with no fee.

Five-year fixed rates have reduced by 15bps to 2.58% at 80% LTV and by 16bps to 3.15% at 85% LTV, both with no product fee. At 90% LTV, rates have fallen by 9bps to 3.63% with no product fee and by 6bps to 3.43% with a £995 fee.

Selected remortgage rates have also seen reductions of up to 15bps.

Across NatWest's first-time buyer range at 80% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has reduced from 2.53% to 2.48%, while a five-year fix has decreased by 15bps from 2.73% to 2.58%, both with no fee and £250 cashback.

Finally, the bank's green mortgage products have seen rate reductions of up to 16bps. At 85% LTV, a two-year fix has reduced to 2.63% and a five-year fix to 2.90%, both with a £995 product fee and £250 cashback.