Mortgages

NatWest increases residential rates by up to 30bps

NatWest is also lowering the loan amount threshold for its High Value products

Rozi Jones
|
3rd September 2020
NatWest
"We have taken this opportunity to review our proposition to ensure it is in line with current market conditions."

NatWest Intermediary Solutions has announced a series of rate changes across its core mortgage product range.

For purchase products, selected two-year deals will increase by up to 30bps and five-year rates by up to 20bps.

The biggest increases are to NatWest's 85% LTV products, with a two-year fixed rate increasing by 30bps from 2.14% to 2.44% and a five-year fix from 2.44% to 2.64%.

Remortgage products will see rate increases of up to 15bps on selected two-year deals and 17bps on five-year deals.

Additionally, NatWest is lowering the loan amount threshold for its High Value products, meaning more borrowers will be eligible for more competitive rates.

The minimum loan amount for High Value products will be reducing from £500,000 to £350,000.

A NatWest spokesperson said: “We have taken this opportunity to review our proposition to ensure it is in line with current market conditions.”

