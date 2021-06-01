NatWest launches 95% LTV Mortgage Guarantee Scheme range via intermediaries

From tomorrow, NatWest is launching its range of Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products via intermediaries.

The 95% LTV products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.65% and a five-year fix at 3.89%, both with no product fee.

In a note to brokers, NatWest said: "We signalled our intention to launch the scheme for intermediaries, after we had implemented changes to our application system to provide you with AIPs which have a soft footprint for your customers."

NatWest has also announced a series of rate cuts to its existing mortgage range, across a wide range of LTV bandings and product types, of up to 23bps.

The largest increase is to a two-year first-time buyer product, with a rate reduction of 23bps and cashback decreasing to £500 on its 85% LTV deal. Elsewhere in NatWest's first-time buyer range, rates have been cut by up to 13bps.

On purchase products, NatWest has reduced rates by up to 18bps and 10bps and selected two and five-year deals respectively.

Two and five-year remortgage products will see reductions of up to 19bps and 13bps and green mortgage product rates will fall by up to 0.08%.