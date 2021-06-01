FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest launches 95% LTV Mortgage Guarantee Scheme range via intermediaries

NatWest has also announced a series of rate cuts to its existing mortgage range.

Rozi Jones
|
1st June 2021
NatWest

From tomorrow, NatWest is launching its range of Mortgage Guarantee Scheme products via intermediaries.

The 95% LTV products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.65% and a five-year fix at 3.89%, both with no product fee.

In a note to brokers, NatWest said: "We signalled our intention to launch the scheme for intermediaries, after we had implemented changes to our application system to provide you with AIPs which have a soft footprint for your customers."

NatWest has also announced a series of rate cuts to its existing mortgage range, across a wide range of LTV bandings and product types, of up to 23bps.

The largest increase is to a two-year first-time buyer product, with a rate reduction of 23bps and cashback decreasing to £500 on its 85% LTV deal. Elsewhere in NatWest's first-time buyer range, rates have been cut by up to 13bps.

On purchase products, NatWest has reduced rates by up to 18bps and 10bps and selected two and five-year deals respectively.

Two and five-year remortgage products will see reductions of up to 19bps and 13bps and green mortgage product rates will fall by up to 0.08%.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.