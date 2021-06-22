NatWest launches new tracker products and re-introduces green mortgage range

NatWest is launching a range of tracker products alongside rate reductions of up to 31bps and the reintroduction of its green mortgage range.

New two-year tracker products start from 0.98% at 60% LTV with £250 cashback, and 1.05% at 70% or 75% LTV. All products are available for purchase and remortgage and come with a £995 product fee.

NatWest's new green mortgage range includes two-year fixed rates from 1.01% at 60% LTV, 1.20% at 75% LTV and 2.21% up to 85% LTV.

Five-year fixes start from 1.13% at 60% LTV, 1.39% at 75% LTV and 2.52% at 85% LTV.

All green mortgages come with a £995 fee and £250 cashback.

Elsewhere, NatWest has reduced existing mortgage rates by up to 31bps across its core range.

The largest reductions are to its shared equity range, with cuts of up to 30bps and 21bps on two and five-year deals respectively, with cashback increasing up to £500.

Help to Buy Shared Equity products will also see cuts of up to 31bps on selected two-year deals.

Residential purchase products have seen reductions of up to 22bps on two-year fixed rates, with remortgage rates reducing by up to 10bps across two and five-year deals.

First-time buyer mortgages have been cut by up to 15bps and 18bps on two and five-year deals, respectively.