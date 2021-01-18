NatWest makes widespread rate reductions of up to 256bps

"These reductions underline our commitment to the intermediary market and our improved service proposition."

NatWest Intermediary Solutions is making wide-ranging rate cuts across its new and existing customer mortgage product ranges.

The largest reduction is to NatWest's Help to Buy five-year remortgage products. At 60% LTV, rates are decreasing by 256bps from 4.44% to 1.88%, at 70% by 221bps to 2.23%, and at 75% LTV by 240bps to 2.23%.

Elsewhere in its Help to Buy range, two-year fixed rate remortgages have reduced by 135bps at 60% LTV, with rates now starting at 1.80%. At 70% and 75% LTV, two-year remortgage products have been cut by 113bps and now start from 2.18%.

Help to Buy five-year purchase products have decreased by up to 130bps and now start from 2.09% at 60% LTV and 2.28% at 70% and 75% LTV.

All Help to Buy products come with no product fee and £500 cashback.

In NatWest's residential range, a two-year fixed rate remortgage product has reduced by 105bps to 1.64% at 60% LTV and by 90bps to 1.89% at 70% and 75% LTV.

A five-year fixed rate remortgage at 60% LTV is also decreasing by 123bps from 2.97% to 1.74%.

NatWest's five-year fixed rate purchase products have seen reductions of up to 116bps. The largest reduction is to a 60% LTV which now starts at 1.93%. At 70% and 75% LTV, rates have reduced by 101bps from 3.20% to 2.19%, and at 80% LTV by 65bps to 2.73%.

A five-year fixed rate for first-time buyers has reduced by 65bps from 3.38% to 2.73% with £250 cashback.

All of the reduced residential products have no product fee.

Mark Bullard, head of sales at NatWest, said: “These reductions underline our commitment to the intermediary market and our improved service proposition. I’m delighted that we are making reductions across a wide selection of LTV bandings that support numerous customer types; from first-time buyers, to those looking to purchase or for shared equity mortgages.”