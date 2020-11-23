FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest reintroduces free valuations and cuts BTL rates by up to 84bps

Rozi Jones
|
23rd November 2020
NatWest

NatWest has announced the return of free valuations on intermediary purchase products and reductions of up to 84bps across its buy-to-let mortgage range.

Effective from tomorrow, buy-to-let remortgage rates will see decreases of up to 79bps and 84bps on selected two and five-year deals respectively.

NatWest is also launching a new purchase range of two and five-year buy-to-let deals across 60% and 75% LTV bandings.

In its core residential range, the bank is also introducing six new green mortgages and a collection of new two and five-year purchase products across multiple LTV bandings, product fees and cashback deals.

Other residential purchase and remortgage rates will see rate increases of up to 20bps.

Coinciding with the new product launches, NatWest is withdrawing a selection of existing residential and buy-to-let products across its core and exclusive ranges.

