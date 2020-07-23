NatWest relaunches 85% LTV mortgages

"We know that the recent uncertainty in the housing market has created difficulty for people seeking to own their own home"

NatWest is reintroducing eight new 85% LTV products for purchase and remortgage.

Two-year fixed rates start from 1.94% with a £995 fee and £250 cashback or 2.95% with no fee. Five-year fixed rates are available from 2.34% with a £995 fee and £250 cashback or 3.39% fee-free.

NatWest says the 85% LTV products are being reintroduced initially through its direct channels, followed by the intermediary channel in the coming weeks.

Additionally, from tomorrow, NatWest is introducing rate changes across its core product range for new business customers.

Selected two-year purchase deals will increase by up to 10bps, while remortgage rates will increase by up to 7bps on two-year deals and 9bps on five-year products.

Lloyd Cochrane, head of mortgages at NatWest, said: "We know that the recent uncertainty in the housing market has created difficulty for people seeking to own their own home, and we’re pleased to be reintroducing these new rates to support the aspirations of homebuyers and play our part in supporting the housing market."