Mortgages

NatWest withdraws all broker exclusive resi products

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
14th July 2020
NatWest

NatWest Intermediary Solutions have announced they will be withdrawing all residential products from their intermediary Exclusive range.

The bank said the move would take place as of Wednesday 15th July and was a temporary measure.

Mark Bullard, Head of Sales, said:

“To ensure we meet our brokers’ expectations in relation to the service we provide to them and their clients, together with the resource required to support our existing customers with their payment holiday requests, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily withdraw our Residential Exclusive products. Brokers will continue to have access to our standard range of products.”

 

