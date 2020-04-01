FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

NatWest withdraws residential products over 80% LTV

Last week, NatWest withdraw its residential and buy-to-let purchase and remortgage tracker product ranges.

Rozi Jones
|
1st April 2020
NatWest

NatWest is the latest firm to place a cap on high-LTV mortgage lending amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

NatWest has temporarily withdrawn all residential mortgage products above 80% LTV.

For existing applications, the bank said that the supporting documentation for online applications must be received at its mortgage centre in Birmingham by close of business on Tuesday 14 April.

NatWest has reduced its standard variable rate following the interest rate cut, which is now 3.59% for residential deals and 4.09% for buy-to-let deals.

