New 2021 dates announced for MBE Leeds and London

Mortgage Business Expo (MBE) has confirmed that it will be open for live events in 2021.

The first event will return to the Royal Armouries in Leeds on the 8th July and the second at its new home at The Business Design Centre on 14th October.

The 2021 expos will address the challenging environment of the past 12 months and offer a fintech hub, a new business clinic and networking lounges.

In addition, both expos will host a schedule of CPD-accredited seminars and panel debates fproviding an insight into the latest topics affecting the mortgage, property finance and later life lending markets as well as the overall economic outlook.

Mike Mikunda from MBE said: “After the past 12 months that we have all endured, we are looking forward to a positive end to 2021 and to seeing exhibitors, visitors, sponsors and knowledge partners again.

"MBE has become an important event in the financial intermediary calendar and with many new and exciting initiatives planned, we look forward to welcoming you back with renewed energy to Leeds on 8th July and to London on 14th October.”