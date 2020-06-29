New advisory firms adopt Click2Check's Credit Assess solution

"Speed of access to a client’s credit file is of paramount importance in this fast-changing mortgage market."

Click2Check has expanded the distribution of its Credit Assess product - a white-label online solution for mortgage advisers to obtain credit scores, reports and bank statements in order to help pre-qualify clients.

Credit Assess allows advisers, with the consumer’s consent, to access their online credit score and digital report, while using Open Banking technology to deliver bank statements in minutes, enabling the adviser to analyse the consumer’s affordability and risk for lending.

Credit Assess provides the adviser with full access to credit scores and reports, providing the consumer’s credit report and banking information securely within minutes.

After a six month pilot, Credit Assess launched in May this year and a growing number of advisory practices have now signed up, including Fareham-based Just Remortgages and Norwich-based Charwin Private Clients.

The pilot identified the need to offer an API function so advisory firms could feed the credit report and bank information into their third-party proprietary software such as point-of-sale and CRM systems, providing advisers with a more holistic view of their clients’ financial picture.

Credit Assess is available to all advisory firms, distributors, CRM provider and networks, and is provided with a full training package.

David Jones, director of Click2Check, commented: “Following last month’s launch of Credit Assess we are very pleased to be announcing two new sign-ups from sizeable advisory firms who will be utilising the product throughout the business. They are already utilising everything Credit Assess has to offer in terms of fully understanding a client’s financial situation and being able to use this as a pre-sales tool in order to ascertain the right product solutions for their clients. From feedback we’re already receiving from firms using the service, we know this is greatly cutting down on their administration burden while ensuring they are working much more efficiently. We’d like to welcome both Just Remortgages and Charwin Private Clients to the Credit Assess ‘stable’ and to urge other firms to review what Credit Assess can do for their business.”

Danny Planner, director of Just Remortgages, said: “Speed of access to a client’s credit file is of paramount importance in this fast-changing mortgage market. Credit Access not only provides a quick PDF or electronic version of a client’s credit file through Open Banking, it also allows full access to the client’s last three months’ bank statements. These two tools have proven to be key in our advice process. In essence accurate credit and financial information on our clients is vital and this simple-to-use tool provides everything we need.”

Ranald Mitchell, director of Charwin Private Clients, added: “We have known the Click2Check team for some time and have seen their development journey from concept to the fantastic product it has become today. Credit Assess has transformed the availability of key customer data to our company allowing for greater accuracy, faster and more accurate placement of cases and all-round better advice. Instant availability of credit bureau data and bank statements has vastly improved our operating output allowing for more client engagements and should be regarded as an essential for brokers in 2020. The Credit Assess team have done a great job in the development of this product which in time, will become an industry standard.”